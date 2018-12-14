Johnny Marr reunites with The The’s Matt Johnson for spirited Lovin’ Spoonful cover: Stream

Johnny Marr, photo by Heather Kaplan

Johnny Marr and The The’s Matt Johnson are back at it. If you recall, the two got together for Record Store Day 2017 for the English post-punk band’s first new single in 15 years, “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming”, and now they’ve reunited again for a fun and lovin’ cover. More specifically, a cover of Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer in the City”.

“It’s been great to record with Matt again and to play alongside his amazing voice,” Marr says. “The The is part of my life and we both always loved ‘Summer in the City.’ We’ve made it our own.” No kidding! Where are all the city sounds? Like the honks?



Of course, anyone who grew up listening to FM radio will no doubt recognize the song, though many will also recall the track opening John McTiernan’s comeback sequel, Die Hard with a Vengeance. Starring Bruce Willis as the unstoppable John McClane, the film moved the action from Los Angeles to New York, where— oh yeah, the song.

Stream it below alongside the original shortly after.