Johnny Marr plays “This Charming Man” live solo for the first time: Watch

Johnny Marr, photo by Heather Kaplan

Johnny Marr routinely performs a number of songs from his former band, The Smiths, during his solo shows. The guitarist’s setlist.fm page even lists the band’s “How Soon Is Now?”, “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”, and “Bigmouth Strikes Again” as the most played selections in his live repertoire. However, there’s one Smiths classic Marr has avoided on stage since the band broke up in 1987: the classic “This Charming Man”.

That all changed last night when Marr treated fans at London’s EartH to his first ever solo performance of the 1983 track. Marr teased the song by first busting out a few lines of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle”, before cutting himself off to remark, “OK, you’re right. It’s really funny shit to me that I know a Steve Miller song and I don’t know how to play ‘This Charming Man’.” When the crowd erupted, Marr hollered back, “I’m just fuckin’ with ya!” He then proceeded to dust off an impressive-as-ever rendition of the beloved tune.



Watch the moment from a video of his entire performance below, with “Fly Like an Eagle” and “This Charming Man” coming in around the 1:17:00 mark.

In other Smiths’ news, the new Transformers spin-off Bumblebee apparently revolves heavily around the main character’s love of the iconic ’80s band. Actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld plays Charlie Watson, a teenager who befriends the titular robot car and then apparently spends a good amount of the film trying to get him into The Smiths. She does so while wearing a Smiths shirt, recalling Shia LaBeouf’s notorious Strokes tee in the first live-action Transformers movie. She reportedly succeeds, but you can see for yourself when the latest iteration of the franchise is officially released on December 21st.

#Bumblebee is TOTALLY an 80s movie in the BEST way possible. Has major Spielberg and John Hughes vibes. There's like 4 running Breakfast Club gags and @HaileeSteinfeld (who is great) spends half the movie trying to make Bumblebee appreciate The Smiths. Holy crap I loved that. pic.twitter.com/ZiyLfO2XOo — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) December 8, 2018

Also, it’s great to finally have a Transformers movie that’s about something. #Bumblebee is a sweet, often thrilling movie about finding your voice with some pretty rad ‘80s throwback vibes. Fantastic soundtrack- if you dig The Smiths, this will be your jam — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2018

You can watch the film’s official trailer, in which Charlie apparently Rick Rolls Bumblebee before getting to the good stuff, below.