Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme spreads Christmas cheer with a cover of “Silent Night”: Stream

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age

Josh Homme might be best known for his work with Queens of the Stone Age, but the fiery rocker also has a soft side, especially when it comes to the holidays. Today marks the digital release of the QOTSA leader’s Christmas-themed 7-inch, with pre-orders ongoing for physical copies set for release December 14th.

Recorded during QOTSA’s Australian tour in 2017, the surprise release includes Homme’s performance of “Silent Night” with help from Australian singer-songwriter C.W. Stoneking, as well as his reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” featuring his wife Brody Dalle of The Distillers, and their children.



All proceeds from the single will benefit the Homme’s Sweet Stuff Foundation, which provide assistances to career musicians, recording engineers, and their families struggling with illness and disability, as well as Support Act, an Australian organization with a similar mission.

Stream both tracks below.