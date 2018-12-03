Judas Priest announce 2019 North American tour

Judas Priest

Legendary metal band Judas Priest will continue to support their critically acclaimed 2018 album, Firepower, with a newly announced 2019 North American tour. The trek will feature veteran hard rock act Uriah Heep in support.

“Metal maniacs — Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower,” said the band in a statement. “Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe — mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in–your–face venue close ups. We can’t wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs… THE PRIEST IS BACK!”



The trek kicks off May 3rd in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through a June 29th show in Las Vegas, Nevada. It includes a May 4th gig at the just-announced Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida. See the full list of dates below.

Judas Priest completed a co-headlining North American trek with Deep Purple this past summer, and are slated to support Ozzy Osbourne on his European trek in early 2019.

You can get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Judas Priest 2019 North American Tour Dates with Uriah Heep:

05/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival *

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/15 – Huntington, NY@ The Paramount

05/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/18 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

05/19 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/25 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

05/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

05/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

05/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

06/01 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

06/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

06/08 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

06/10 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

06/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/13 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Centre

06/14 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

06/16 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

06/17 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

06/19 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort and Casino

06/21 – Kent, WA @ Accesso Showare Center

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Theatre of the Clouds

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

06/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel

* No Uriah Heep