Judas Priest announce 2019 North American tour

Legendary metal band Judas Priest will continue to support their critically acclaimed 2018 album, Firepower, with a newly announced 2019 North American tour. The trek will feature veteran hard rock act Uriah Heep in support.
“Metal maniacs — Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower,” said the band in a statement. “Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe — mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in–your–face venue close ups. We can’t wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs… THE PRIEST IS BACK!”
The trek kicks off May 3rd in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through a June 29th show in Las Vegas, Nevada. It includes a May 4th gig at the just-announced Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida. See the full list of dates below.
Judas Priest completed a co-headlining North American trek with Deep Purple this past summer, and are slated to support Ozzy Osbourne on his European trek in early 2019.
You can get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.
Judas Priest 2019 North American Tour Dates with Uriah Heep:
05/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival *
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/15 – Huntington, NY@ The Paramount
05/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/18 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
05/19 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/25 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
05/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
06/01 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
06/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
06/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/08 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
06/10 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre
06/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/13 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Centre
06/14 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
06/16 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
06/17 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
06/19 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort and Casino
06/21 – Kent, WA @ Accesso Showare Center
06/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Theatre of the Clouds
06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
06/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel
* No Uriah Heep