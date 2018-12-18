Judge forces sicko poacher to watch Bambi once a month for an entire year in jail

"Bambi", Walt Disney Studios

One of the best scenes in The Shawshank Redemption is when Andy Dufresne and his jail pals get to go watch a movie one evening. It’s a priviledge for them, a moment where the prisoners feel alive — like human beings again. Needless to say, that won’t be the feeling for poacher-turned-prisoner David Berry Jr.

A Missouri judge has sentenced the former hunter to an entire year in jail, where he’ll be forced every month to watch Walt Disney’s 1942 animated stroll through Bummerville, Bambi. You know, the depressing AF movie where the baby deer loses its mother to a sicko like Berry Jr. and has to then wander around the forest as a lonely orphan?



As CNN reports, Berry Jr. was arrested, along with two members of his family, on August 31, 2016 for illegally killing a deer, taking only their heads and leaving their bodies to rot.

“Berry Jr.’s convictions are the tip of a long list of illegal fish and game activity by him and other members of his family,” Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes says of the nearly nine-month long investigation that now ties 14 Missouri residents to more than 230 charges across 11 counties.

Whether all of these hunters will be required to watch Bambi remains to be seen, but as this writer can attest, that movie’s no walk in the woods. Seeing the re-release of that flick proved to be a very dark afternoon in 1988 for my parents, who were forced to deal with a screaming child that had no idea that Disney would ever make that left turn.

Yes, Bambi is a dangerous thing my friend, it can kill a man…