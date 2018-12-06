Justin Timberlake cancels remaining 2018 tour dates, Coachella appearance in 2019

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has been relentlessly touring behind his recent Man of the Woods album, and now it appears his schedule is taking a toll on the 37-year-old pop singer. After canceling shows here and there over last few weeks, Timberlake has now called off his remaining 2018 tour dates due to bruised vocal cords.

“My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” he wrote on Instagram. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly.”



Though Timberlake plans to return to the road in early 2019, the cancelation also means he will not appear at next year’s Coachella Music Festival. He was previously attached to headline the festival in April, according to industry sources. However, the rescheduled dates of the Live Nation-promoted tour conflict with Coachella’s radius clause, prompting Coachella organizers to make alternate plans.

Find his full updated tour schedule below, followed by his tour statement.

Justin Timberlake 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

12/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

12/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

12/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/04 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/08 – Charlotte, SC @ Spectrum Center

01/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

01/12 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

01/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

01/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

01/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

02/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

02/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

02/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

02/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

02/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

02/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

02/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

02/21 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino

02/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

02/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center #

03/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena #

03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

03/13 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center #

03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena #

04/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse #

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

04/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

04/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

# = rescheduled tour date