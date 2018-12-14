Kanye: “Drake called trying to threaten me”

Just when you thought cooler heads might have finally prevailed, Kanye has accused Drake of threatening him.
Earlier today, Kanye unleashed a fury of tweets aimed at his chief Canadian rival, seemingly spurred on by a clearance request from Drake. Over the course of his afternoon Twitter tirade, Kanye chastised Drake for what he perceived to be two-faced behavior. As Kanye told it, Drake declined his overtures to hash out their differences in person, but still found time to play nice with Kanye’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He also took umbrage with Drake “sending him purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental shit.” Eventually, Drake caught wind of the tweets and dialed him up on the phone, prompting Kanye to proclaim, “Mission accomplished.”
However, it seems the phone call didn’t go as well as Kanye had hoped. “Drake called trying to threatened me,” Kanye tweeted to kick off his latest barrage of social media. “So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk. It just doesn’t sit right on my spirit. I got a family and kids. [Tekashi 6ix9ine] is locked up [XXXTentacion] is dead.”
Kanye accused Drake of orchestrating an incident at Pusha-T’s concert in Toronto last month in which several fans rushed the stage. After being intercepted by security, one of Pusha-T’s assailants ended up in the hospital. “The kid he had run on stage at Pusha’s concert is in critical condition.”
From there, Kanye ripped Drake for “running around like he Pac” and “trying to be a bully” while picking “targets you think are easy.” Kanye specifically pointed to “When [Kid] Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots” and “When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol.”
Expanding on that last tweet, Kanye claimed he was responsible for Drake’s success, tweeting, “I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him… I’m your oxygen,” adding, “There would never be a Drake without a Kanye West so never come out your mouth with a threat.”
That said, Kanye maintained he was “not going to physically fight [Drake] like it’s MTV boxing.” Instead, “I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can talk without someone ending up dead or in jail.” He also said he will never release a diss track: “I will never put negative energy into a song.”
You can read Kanye’s full comments below.