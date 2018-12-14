Kanye: “Drake called trying to threaten me”

Kanye and Drake during better days

Just when you thought cooler heads might have finally prevailed, Kanye has accused Drake of threatening him.

Earlier today, Kanye unleashed a fury of tweets aimed at his chief Canadian rival, seemingly spurred on by a clearance request from Drake. Over the course of his afternoon Twitter tirade, Kanye chastised Drake for what he perceived to be two-faced behavior. As Kanye told it, Drake declined his overtures to hash out their differences in person, but still found time to play nice with Kanye’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He also took umbrage with Drake “sending him purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental shit.” Eventually, Drake caught wind of the tweets and dialed him up on the phone, prompting Kanye to proclaim, “Mission accomplished.”



However, it seems the phone call didn’t go as well as Kanye had hoped. “Drake called trying to threatened me,” Kanye tweeted to kick off his latest barrage of social media. “So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk. It just doesn’t sit right on my spirit. I got a family and kids. [Tekashi 6ix9ine] is locked up [XXXTentacion] is dead.”

Kanye accused Drake of orchestrating an incident at Pusha-T’s concert in Toronto last month in which several fans rushed the stage. After being intercepted by security, one of Pusha-T’s assailants ended up in the hospital. “The kid he had run on stage at Pusha’s concert is in critical condition.”

From there, Kanye ripped Drake for “running around like he Pac” and “trying to be a bully” while picking “targets you think are easy.” Kanye specifically pointed to “When [Kid] Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots” and “When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol.”

Expanding on that last tweet, Kanye claimed he was responsible for Drake’s success, tweeting, “I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him… I’m your oxygen,” adding, “There would never be a Drake without a Kanye West so never come out your mouth with a threat.”

That said, Kanye maintained he was “not going to physically fight [Drake] like it’s MTV boxing.” Instead, “I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can talk without someone ending up dead or in jail.” He also said he will never release a diss track: “I will never put negative energy into a song.”

You can read Kanye’s full comments below.

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Since the pool line he’s been trying to poke at me and fuck with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

It just doesn’t sit right on my spirit — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Everybody knows somebody — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He running around like he pac — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Now he’s so street — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m your oxygen — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You wouldn’t send purple emojis to scooter but you wanna need with your brother — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

That’s why black people never get ahead and and we stay controlled — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Cause we rather act cool than sit and have a convo — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Now it’s a kid in@critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Stop the act — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

If I’m bipolar This kind of shit can get me ramped — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Snoop is my elder and an inspiration to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We both too high profile for you to actually do something to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You pick@on people with mental health issues — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You get people hurt at concerts — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Bro stop — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You send emojis — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You say all this shut to me but won’t say none of that to J prince — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Talk tough to real gangsters bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You try to pick targets you think are easy — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Ye never been easy. I navigated these waters before you. That’s why you could be you — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can@talk without someone ending up dead or in jail — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We need to show the world that people can talk without someone ending up dead or in jail — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We need to show people we can talk without people ending up dead or in jail — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We need to show the world that we will speak without someone ending up dead or in jail — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

How you gone text Kriss but not speak to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Or the Mandingo part on Jango — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

This is for no ones entertainment — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We’re making the world better at all times — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Please take the devil 👿 up out you bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

God sees all — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Trust God — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

It’s not just you the world stigmatizes is and calls us crazy — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Some true artist are a bit crazy Everybody is not Programed — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Nobody scared of anything — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Nobody scared of anything but gods — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Nobody scared of anything but god — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Fear no man — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Trust god bro God sees all Stop the act Cut the program — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Never threatened north and saint and Chicago’s daddy bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Never threaten north saint and Chicago’s dad bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

To the right it’s on sight Saint stays to the right bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

These tweets are not emotional — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

This is a man speaking to a man that has been placed in the program to fuck with Kanye West head and set me up — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Drake this is what they want — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You would be so sad if anything ever happened to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

But you’re playing into it Why? A false runner??? A beat??? — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Leave me and my family alone bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

This year has been really tough and you have added to the confusion — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m Ye bro Remember that I love you I would never intentionally hurt you That’s what I’ve been saying to you — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I would never mention your (blank) — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1073419723503742