Kanye West reignites Drake beef with Twitter tirade

Kanye and Drake during better days

In an effort to make amends, back in September Kanye West publicly apologized to Drake for a litany of supposed offenses. He expressed regret for stepping on the release date of Drake’s latest, Scorpion, with the release of his own new album, ye; for leaving Drake off the track “Lift Yourself”; and for not speaking to Pusha-T before Pusha revealed the existence of Drake’s son on “The Story of Adidon”.

Drake never accepted Kanye’s apology, however. In fact, shortly after, the Toronto rapper appeared on a radio show and insisted that Kanye actually did play an active part in Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon”.



Today, the rap beef between the two, unfortunately, continued on in sad, tired fashion. On Twitter this afternoon, Kanye pushed out a series of tweets slamming Drake.

One included an undated screenshot of Drake asking for clearance for “Say What’s Real”, the So Far Gone track that samples Kanye. Ye also said that he’s “been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro,” and accused Drake of both “sneak dissing” him via Travis Scott songs and texting Kris [Jenner] behind his back.

(Read: In a Rap Beef, There’s No Such Thing as Crossing the Line)

The bulk of Kanye’s apparent anger, though, stems from this whole mess regarding “The Story of Adidon”. “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son,” he wrote. “It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me.”

“Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis,” Kanye continued. He and Drake previously “hit” back at one another via purple demon emojis (obviously as all rap beefs go).

Toward the end of his social media rant, though, Kanye took on a more remorseful tone. “I would never intentionally hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records,” he remarked, later adding that their tension “has been bothering me too long.”

Drake must have witnessed this unraveling because according to Kanye, the More Life rapper finally reached out. “Drake finally called,” he said, “Mission accomplished.”

It’s not clear what they talked about exactly, but Ye followed that up by saying, “by the way… not cleared,” along with a cry-laughing face emoji, which suggests that this rap beef may not be over yet.

Read all of Kanye’s Drake-related tweets below.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

No tough talk either — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018