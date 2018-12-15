Kanye: “6 months off meds I can feel me again”

Kanye West

On his latest album, ye, Kanye West embraced his bipolar diagnosis as his “super power.” In a series of tweets posted early Saturday morning, Kanye spoke even more candidly about his mental health.

“No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful,” he remarked.



He went on to reveal that he has ceased taking medication to manage his bipolar. “I cannot be on meds and make Watch the Throne level or Dark Fantasy level music,” he explained. “You don’t make ‘Runaway’ on medication. Even alcohol is and addictive substance called spirits that actually block our earthly connection to our spirit when we drown ourselves in it.”

“I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on,” Kanye added. “6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when Dark Fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also.”

Kanye said he looks at his tweeting as a form of therapy: “Perhaps we stop looking at my tweets as rants and start looking at them as therapy testimonials and some even ministry.”

He also took issue with Ariana Grande using his ongoing beef with Drake as a way to promote her latest single, “Imagine”. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” he wrote. “People will no longer take mental health for a joke. All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

