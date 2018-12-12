Kanye West reaches out to Bob Dylan

Kanye West and Bob Dylan

2018 is easily the most erratic year yet in Kanye West’s perpetually-volatile career, what with his back and forth support for Donald Trump, hurriedly released string of seven-track albums out of Wyoming, and the multiple delays on his promised next solo LP Yandhi. But rest assured, Ye’s not going to let the year close out without at least a few more headline-grabbing antics.

In another iteration of his standard celebrity-baiting on Twitter, Kanye reached out to Bob Dylan this afternoon with the request: “Let’s get together”.



Calling out to Bob Dylan Let’s get together — ye (@kanyewest) December 12, 2018

Now I’m pretty sure if Kanye actually needed to connect with Bob Dylan he could find a more effective method (maybe see if his collaborator Paul McCartney has his number?). Ye failed to even tag the official Bob Dylan Twitter account in his post. But regardless of how serious his interest in Dylan is, the intentions of his message are fun to consider.

Why does Ye want to speak with Dylan? Perhaps he needs another Oldchella-vet to hop on a Rihanna track? Or maybe he has an idea for Blood On The Tracks-inspired Yeezys. Ye could be taking a cue from his prodigy Travis Scott and is looking for a legendary American songwriter to play harmonica on his latest rap banger. Or producing a Bob Dylan album might be the next item on his bucket list after having done so for Nas. Perhaps he’s simply a fan of our Bob Dylan podcast series, The Opus. There are many possibilities, but after this year the hope that anything Kanye does will prove worthwhile is pretty slim.

And Kanye if Dylan says no, Billy Corgan is still waiting for a call.

