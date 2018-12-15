Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan to star in lesbian drama Ammonite

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

Find me two leads better than this: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan will unite for the first time on screen for Ammonite, a lesbian period romance written by God’s Own Country writer and director Francis Lee.

According to Deadline, the story is set during the 1820s in an English coastal town and centers around an unlikely romance that sparks between paleontologist Mary Anning and an English maid.



Lee made her feature-film debut last year at Sundance with God’s Own Country, where she won the World Cinema Directing Award, and went on to win Best Debut Screenwriter at the British Independent Film Awards.

Winslet recently wrapped filming on James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and is now filming Blackbird. Ronan, however, can currently be seen in Mary Queen of Scots and will reunite with Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig for her remake of Little Women.