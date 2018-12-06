Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jónsi, Annie Lennox receive Golden Globes nominations

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Annie Lennox

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the 2019 Golden Globes nominations on Thursday morning. While movies like BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Black Panther and performers like Melissa McCarthy, Christian Bale, and Donald Glover are all up for major categories, a number of musicians received nods as well.

The field of songwriters up for Best Original Song is an impressive mix of icons and modern talent. Kendrick Lamar and SZA (under her given name, Solana Rowe) received a nomination for “All the Stars” off Black Panther, along with Top Dawg Entertainment exec Anthony Tiffith and producers Marc “Sounwave” Spears and Al “Al Shux” Shuckburgh. Another top contender could be the hit “Shallow” from A Star is Born, which would go to Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Dirty Pretty Things/Klaxons’ Anthony Rossomando, and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt. (Gaga is also up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her starring role in A Star is Born; she was nominated in 2012 along with Elton John for “Hello Hello” from Gnomeo and Juliet, and won Best Actress — Miniseries or Television Film for her part in American Horror Story: Hotel)



In the “legends” section of the category, Dolly Parton received her third-ever Best Original Song nom (following 1981’s “9 to 5” from Nine to Five and 2006’s “Travelin’ Thru” from Transamerica) for the Linda Perry-co-penned “Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin’. Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox also got a nod for her first song in eight years, “Requiem for a Private War”, from the soundtrack to A Private War.

Rounding out the nominations is “Revelation” from Boy Erased. The moving track gives first time nods to Troye Sivan and Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, as well as Brett “Leland” McLaughlin.

The winners will be revealed during the Sunday, January 6th gala hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and Killing Eve’s Sandra. The ceremony will air on NBC.

Best Original Song:

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

“Revelation” (Boy Erased)

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

“Requiem For A Private War” (A Private War)

“Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)