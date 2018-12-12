Kesha gives powerful performance of “Here Comes the Change” on Ellen: Watch

Kesha on Ellen

Earlier this season, Kesha unveiled a new song titled “Here Comes the Change”. The original number was penned specifically for On the Basis of Sex, the forthcoming biopic on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Today, the pop singer appeared on Ellen to perform the track on TV for the first time.

Outfitted in a sparkling dress, and with harmonica in hand, Kesha took center stage with the poise and passion to match the song’s power. Replay it down below.



“I hope the song and the video reminds you that we don’t all have to loom as large as these heroes to make a difference,” Kesha told Refinery29 around the time of the song’s initial release. “We can all have a positive impact on our shared future.”

On the Basis of Sex opens in theaters Christmas Day. Revisit its trailer below.