Nick Cannon uncovers old homophobic tweets from Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and Amy Schumer

In defending Kevin Hart, Cannon points to similarly problematic tweets from three prominent female comedians

on December 09, 2018, 10:29am
Last week, Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards after the resurfacing of past homophobic tweets and remarks. Initially, Hart resisted calls to apologize for the remarks, which date back nearly a decade, arguing that he’s evolved as a person in the years since. Now, in his defense, fellow comedian Nick Cannon has dug up similarly problematic tweets from three prominent female comedians.

Cannon first pointed to a June 2010 tweet from Chelsea Handler in which she said, “This is what a f*g bird [lools] like when he flexes.”

Another tweet from 2000 saw Sarah Silverman comment on an episode of the Bachelorette by writing, “I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a f*ggot.”

Lastly, Cannon shared a 2012 tweet from Amy Schumer which seemingly came in response to the James Bond film, Skyfall. “Enjoy skyfall f*gs. I’m bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #thesessions,” Schumer remarked.

As of publication, only Silverman has addressed Cannon’s discovery, and she simply retweeted a news article about the tweets.

