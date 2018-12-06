Kevin Hart deletes homophobic tweets after being called out

Kevin Hart, Night School

Things could be better for Kevin Hart.

The blockbuster comic and forthcoming Oscar host has come under fire for meticulously deleting old homophobic tweets after being called out by users on Twitter earlier this week. The tweets are as recent as 2011.



“I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets,” The Guardian‘s Michael Lee tweeted on Tuesday, December 4th, going on to share several screenshots of said tweets. In one of the tweets dating back to 2011, Hart jokes: “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay’.”

Lee also shared an anecdote from a 2015 Rolling Stone profile, which features one of Hart’s cagey quotes from his 2010 special, Seriously Funny. In the special, Hart says one of his “biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay,” despite admitting, “I’m not homophobic… Be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, as a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

At the time, Hart told Rolling Stone that, “I wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it, the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now. I think we love to make big deals out of things that aren’t necessarily big deals, because we can. These things become public spectacles. So why set yourself up for failure?”

Check out Lee’s tweet below, which features several of Hart’s tweets.

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

Following Lee, another user went even further…

After seeing this @benfraserlee tweet, I did a search for every time Kevin Hart tweeted "fag," "homo," or "gay." It was…a lot. And he seems to have basically stopped tweeting those words after 2011 — i.e. the year his first stand-up movie became a hit. https://t.co/P8nTOilFgx pic.twitter.com/6uzPhnvt4F — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 5, 2018

Since then, Hart has avoided directly commenting on the controversy, though he did post a few tweets — involving his kids, coincidentally — that alluded to the ensuing vitriol on the Internet.

I was asked the most amazing question from my kids today on the phone….they said "Dad why don't you get mad when people talk about you on the internet" …my answer was "I never see that stuff because I'm to busy being happy & loving you 2" — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 6, 2018

I then explained to them that it's hard to know what angry things people are saying when you stay away from the places that angry people love. I said angry people love the internet… so use it only when necessary and spend the rest of ur time enjoying life. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 6, 2018

I swear I love being a dad. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 6, 2018

Hart is currently set to host next year’s Academy Awards, which is set to take place on February 24, 2019.