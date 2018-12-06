Kevin Hart deletes homophobic tweets after being called out

Things could be better for Kevin Hart.
The blockbuster comic and forthcoming Oscar host has come under fire for meticulously deleting old homophobic tweets after being called out by users on Twitter earlier this week. The tweets are as recent as 2011.
“I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets,” The Guardian‘s Michael Lee tweeted on Tuesday, December 4th, going on to share several screenshots of said tweets. In one of the tweets dating back to 2011, Hart jokes: “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay’.”
Lee also shared an anecdote from a 2015 Rolling Stone profile, which features one of Hart’s cagey quotes from his 2010 special, Seriously Funny. In the special, Hart says one of his “biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay,” despite admitting, “I’m not homophobic… Be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, as a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”
At the time, Hart told Rolling Stone that, “I wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it, the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now. I think we love to make big deals out of things that aren’t necessarily big deals, because we can. These things become public spectacles. So why set yourself up for failure?”
Check out Lee’s tweet below, which features several of Hart’s tweets.
Following Lee, another user went even further…
Since then, Hart has avoided directly commenting on the controversy, though he did post a few tweets — involving his kids, coincidentally — that alluded to the ensuing vitriol on the Internet.
Hart is currently set to host next year’s Academy Awards, which is set to take place on February 24, 2019.