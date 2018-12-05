Kevin Hart to host 2019 Academy Awards

Kevin Hart

In news that would be even more fitting if the short-lived “popular Oscar” were still a thing, Kevin Hart will be this year’s Oscars host, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The Night School and Central Intelligence star acknowledged the honor on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that “now it’s time to rise to the occasion.” Though this is his first time hosting the event, he said that producers have been hounding him about it “for years.” He’ll take over for Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over the past two ceremonies.



As we previously reported, a few changes will be implemented this year in an effort to save the event’s fledgling ratings. The biggest shift is in ensuring the telecast won’t run past three hours, meaning certain awards will be presented during commercials.

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 24th on ABC. Hopefully they read all the right names this time.