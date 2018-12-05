Kevin Hart to host 2019 Academy Awards

In news that would be even more fitting if the short-lived “popular Oscar” were still a thing, Kevin Hart will be this year’s Oscars host, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.
The Night School and Central Intelligence star acknowledged the honor on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that “now it’s time to rise to the occasion.” Though this is his first time hosting the event, he said that producers have been hounding him about it “for years.” He’ll take over for Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over the past two ceremonies.
As we previously reported, a few changes will be implemented this year in an effort to save the event’s fledgling ratings. The biggest shift is in ensuring the telecast won’t run past three hours, meaning certain awards will be presented during commercials.
The Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 24th on ABC. Hopefully they read all the right names this time.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars