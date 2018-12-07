Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host following controversy over past homophobic remarks

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has officially stepped down from hosting the 91st Academy Awards.

The comic announced his decision on Twitter, contending that, “I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”



I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

The decision comes only hours after Hart refused the Academy’s request to apologize for his past homophobic tweets and remarks, which were dug up earlier this week by The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee.

“This is not the first time this has come up,” he told his Instagram followers shortly after receiving the call from the Academy. “I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different place in my life.”

This is a developing story…