Judge orders Kevin Spacey to attend arraignment for sexual assault case

Kevin Spacey

Though the last week has seen Kevin Spacey resurface for the first time since his self-inflicted retirement in 2017, the disgraced actor had been attempting to avoid an in-person court appearance when he is formally arraigned on charges of felony sexual assault next week. Unfortunately for Spacey, those efforts haven been denied.

Judge Thomas Barrett ordered Spacey to appear in a Nantucket, Massachusetts District Court on January 7th, according to Variety.



The judge’s decision was revealed in an affidavit in which Spacey also entered a plea of not guilty. In the affidavit, which was obtained by the Boston Globe, Spacey requested that “this court excuse my physical presence at the arraignment as I reside out-of-state and believe that my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.”

(Read: Louis CK, Kevin Spacey, and the No Apology Tour: How Ignorance is Bliss in Trump’s America)

As previously reported, Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery related to a 2016 incident. The alleged incident took place at a Nantucket bar in July 2016 and involved the 18-year-old son of former Boston WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh.

If convicted, Spacey could serve up to five years in prison and could also be required to register as a sex offender.

In a bizarre video posted to Twitter on Christmas Eve, Spacey seemingly acknowledged the incident and promised he would be vindicated… all while appearing in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.

Yesterday, he came out of hiding in Baltimore to deliver pizza to members of the paparazzi.