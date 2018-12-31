Kevin Spacey, wearing a “Retired since 2017” hat, delivers pizza to paparazzi

Kevin Spacey gives pizza to paparazzi

Next week, Kevin Spacey is due in a Nantucket District Court on charges of felony sexual assault. Ahead of his arraignment, the disgraced actor made a rare public appearance… to deliver pizza to members of the paparazzi.

Spacey, who is currently holed up in Baltimore, congratulated the paparazzi for finding him by gifting them a cheese pizza from Domino’s, according to The Daily Mail. “I know you’re just doing your job,’ he told one photographer. “Keep warm and have a happy New Year.”



Another photographer proceeded to ask Spacey if he planned to attend his court appearance in person, but he declined to answer. He did, however, seem to make light of his firing from House of Cards by wearing a hat “Retired since 2017”.

As previously reported, Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery related to a 2016 incident. The alleged incident took place at a Nantucket bar in July 2016 and involved the 18-year-old son of former Boston WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh.

In a bizarre video posted to Twitter on Christmas Eve, Spacey seemingly acknowledged the incident and promised he would be vindicated… all while appearing in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.