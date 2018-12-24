Kevin Spacey responds to impending sexual assault charge with bizarre video

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey will be charged with felony sexual assault of a teenage boy in early January, according to the Boston Globe.

Spacey, 59, is due in Nantucket District Court on January 7th, where will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery related to a 2016 incident.



The alleged incident took place at a Nantucket bar in July 2016 and involved the 18-year-old son of former Boston WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh.

Unruh said Spacey purchased alcohol for her son until he was drunk and then stuck his hand inside the her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals.

In a bizarre video posted to Twitter on Christmas Eve, Spacey seemingly acknowledged the incident and promised he would be vindicated… all while appearing in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.

Spacey was, of course, fired from House of Cards prior to its sixth and final season after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple individuals. His character was written out of the show, a point which Spacey addresses in the video.

“I know what you want,” Spacey says to begin the video. “Oh sure they have tried to separate us but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything you and I. I told you my deepest and darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty. Mostly, I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anybody says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

He continues, “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess at all. They’re just dying to have me declare everything said is true and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple. Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics, not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgement without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that.”

The video marks Spacey’s first public appearance since November 2017.