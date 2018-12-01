Kid Rock removed as Grand Marshal from Nashville Christmas Parade over lewd Joy Behar comments

In a week that’s seen the fall of many associated with President Donald Trump, it’s good to see his go-to “American Badass” Kid Rock also take a stumble, and one that might actually bruise him financially in the city of Nashville.

On Friday morning, the self-declared “Bad Motherfucker” invited Fox and Friends to his newly minted Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville, where he made some lewd comments while speaking to host Steve Doocy.



“I would say, love everybody. . . except screw that Joy Behar bitch,” Kid Rock said while swigging whisky. The comment even surprised someone like Doocy, who apologized for the language, prompting Kid Rock to follow: “I apologize for the language, not the sentiment.”

If you recall, Behar criticized his visit to the White House last year with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent, to which she called it “the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.”

Like a champ, Behar responded to Kid Rock’s latest comments on Friday afternoon’s episode of The View without skipping a single beat, saying: “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”

Of course, Kid Rock was nonplussed and only double-downed on his sentiments, issuing another back-handed apology on Twitter in which he channeled his Joe Dirt villain, adding, “Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story.”

Naturally, all of this didn’t sit too well with the city, who had previously appointed Kid Rock as the Grand Marshal of Saturday morning’s big downtown Christmas parade.

City councilman Freddie O’Connell tweeted he would sit out of the festivities, arguing that Kid Rock “evokes neither the spirit of Christmas nor the inclusivity I think represents the best of Nashville,” while Nashville Mayor David Briley also noted he’d be following suit.

In light of the backlash, and in a very Capra-esque Christmas miracle, the organizers replaced Kid Rock with legit hometown hero James Shaw Jr., who thwarted a mass shooting at the city’s Waffle House back in April.

Although Kid Rock’s business partner Steve Smith, who also runs the nearby Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and co-sponsored the parade, wasn’t a fan of the decision, threatening the city to “refund me my quarter of a million,” there was no Kid Rock to be seen on Saturday morning.

This should all do wonders for Kid Rock’s new steakhouse, no?