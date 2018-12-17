Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive announce co-headlining 2019 US tour

Killswitch Engage / Parkway Drive

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive announced today that the two bands will be embarking on a co-headlining tour of the U.S. this coming spring.

The metalcore acts have been sharing stages in Parkway Drive’s native Australia recently and they are looking forward to tearing up stages in the States on what they’ve dubbed the “Collapse The World Tour”. You can tickets here.



“This co-headlining tour with Killswitch Engage is a landmark for Parkway Drive in North America,” said Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall in a statement. “Having smashed our way across the land for over a decade now, it is a humbling and defining moment to be sharing this slot with true heavy metal icons and personal heroes. We have always aimed to maintain the highest standard of energy, connection and entertainment at our shows, a standard that has been set and maintained by KSE their entire career. The concept of how epic this tour will be is mind blowing to me. Bring on the insanity!”

Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach added, “After having the pleasure of destroying stages all over Australia with the Parkway guys just over a month ago, we couldn’t be more stoked to share the stage with them once again, this time in the States. Parkway Drive puts on an incredible live show and we are excited to combine forces and bring the energy every night to a town near you.”

[Photo Gallery: Killswitch Engage play last show of 2018 in Sayreville, New Jersey]

Through most of this two month tour, the bands will trade off closing the show from one night to the next, but their collective itinerary also includes some festival stops, including Houston’s So What?! Music Fest and the Ufest in Mesa, Arizona. They will also be joined on many of the dates by After the Burial. Tickets for many of the shows will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. You can also get them here.

Parkway Drive returns to the U.S. to continue their promotional work for their most recent album, Reverence. Released this past May, the record hit No. 1 on the album charts in Australia and landed in the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Earlier this year, Killswitch Engage announced their signing to Metal Blade Records, with plans to release a new album in 2019. Though no release date has been set, the band’s social media posts have revealed that they are tracking almost two dozen songs and will eventually winnow those down for the tracklist of the upcoming disc.

Killswitch Engage/Parkway Drive “Collapse The World Tour” Dates:

04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

04/20 – Mesa, AZ – 98 KUPD @ Ufest ^

04/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ City Auditorium #

04/23 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom *

04/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

04/28 – Houston, TX @ So What?! Music Festival ^

04/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

05/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *

05/07 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre #

05/09 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

05/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors) #

05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter ^^

05/12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues **

05/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club Stage *

05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple ^

* = Killswitch Engage closes show

# = Parkway Drive closes show

^ = Festival – Both Bands performing

^^ = Festival – Killswitch Engage only

** = Parkway Drive only