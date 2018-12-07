KISS’ Gene Simmons sued for sexual battery

Gene Simmons, photo by Trae Patton/NBC

KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons has been sued by an unidentified woman for sexual battery. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the woman claims that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician “forcefully placed his hand on her vagina.”

The alleged incident occurred at the opening of one of Simmons’ Rock & Brews restaurant back in 2016. The woman says in the suit that she was working as a dishwasher in the restaurant exactly two years ago, on December 6th, 2016, when Simmons groped her.



She apparently did not know who Simmons was but was asked to take a photo with him. At that point she alleges he “reached over and forcefully placed his hand on her vagina, completely covering it.”

The woman also stated that she saw Simmons behave “in a sexually charged manner with other women,” during which he apparently touched their hair and told them to “unbutton their shirts.”

She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Simmons was also sued for sexual battery a year ago this month by a woman who alleged that he made “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” during a radio station interview, which also took place at Rock & Brews location. The musician settled that lawsuit with the accuser this past July for an undisclosed amount of money.

In other news, it was reported on Thursday morning that Simmons’ mother, Flora Klein, had passed away at the age of 92.

KISS are set to embark on a farewell tour beginning in January.