KISSWORLD – The Best of KISS to arrive as band launches final tour

For fans needing a refresher on KISS’ biggest hits before the legendary band embarks on it final tour, a new collection titled KISSWORLD – The Best of KISS will arrive on January 25th, just six days before the trek launches January 31st in Vancouver, Canada.
The 20-song compilation features such KISS staples as “Rock and Roll All Nite”, “Detroit Rock City”, “Beth”, “Love Gun” and more. What’s interesting, though, is that the cover artwork depicts the current KISS lineup with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as opposed the classic lineup with former members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.
The CD and digital versions of the collection come out January 25th, but fans who want the standard black and limited-edition color vinyl will have to wait until March 29th. All pre-orders are available here.
KISS’ already announced a second North American leg of their “End of the Road Tour” before the first leg has even started. Their current itinerary can be seen here.
KISSWORLD – The Best of KISS Tracklist
01. Crazy Crazy Nights
02. Rock and Roll All Nite
03. I Was Made For Lovin’ You
04. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II
05. Detroit Rock City
06. Beth
07. Lick It Up
08. Heaven’s On Fire
09. Tears Are Falling
10. Unholy
11. Hard Luck Woman
12. Psycho Circus
13. Shout It Out Loud
14. Calling Dr. Love
15. Christine Sixteen
16. Love Gun
17. Shandi
18. I’m A Legend Tonight
19. Modern Day Delilah
20. Hell Or Hallelujah