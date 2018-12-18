KISSWORLD – The Best of KISS to arrive as band launches final tour

KISSWORLD, courtesy of UMe

For fans needing a refresher on KISS’ biggest hits before the legendary band embarks on it final tour, a new collection titled KISSWORLD – The Best of KISS will arrive on January 25th, just six days before the trek launches January 31st in Vancouver, Canada.



The 20-song compilation features such KISS staples as “Rock and Roll All Nite”, “Detroit Rock City”, “Beth”, “Love Gun” and more. What’s interesting, though, is that the cover artwork depicts the current KISS lineup with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as opposed the classic lineup with former members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

The CD and digital versions of the collection come out January 25th, but fans who want the standard black and limited-edition color vinyl will have to wait until March 29th. All pre-orders are available here.

KISS’ already announced a second North American leg of their “End of the Road Tour” before the first leg has even started. Their current itinerary can be seen here.

KISSWORLD – The Best of KISS Tracklist

01. Crazy Crazy Nights

02. Rock and Roll All Nite

03. I Was Made For Lovin’ You

04. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II

05. Detroit Rock City

06. Beth

07. Lick It Up

08. Heaven’s On Fire

09. Tears Are Falling

10. Unholy

11. Hard Luck Woman

12. Psycho Circus

13. Shout It Out Loud

14. Calling Dr. Love

15. Christine Sixteen

16. Love Gun

17. Shandi

18. I’m A Legend Tonight

19. Modern Day Delilah

20. Hell Or Hallelujah