Knotfest Meets Hellfest to feature Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Amon Amarth, Behemoth and More

Slipknot // Photo by David Brendan Hall

On the heels of the announcement of 2019’s massive Hellfest lineup comes news that a one-day event called Knotfest Meets Hellfest will precede the three-day festival at the same location in Clisson, France. The June 20th event will be headlined by its namesake, Slipknot, and will also feature Rob Zombie, Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Sabaton, and more.

Knotfest Meets Hellfest will take place on a Thursday, with Hellfest immediately following on Friday (June 21st) through Sunday (June 23rd), using the same stages. The rest of the Knotfest Meets Hellfest lineup includes Ministry, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Sick of It All and Amaranthe. Tickets are being sold separately to Knotfest Meets Hellfest for 66.60€ (Euro), or roughly $75 (U.S. dollars).



As previously reported, the three-day Hellfest will feature Tool, KISS, Def Leppard, Gojira, Slayer, Lamb of God, and many more acts. The full lineup can be seen here.