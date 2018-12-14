Kurt Vile performs “Loading Zones” on Kimmel: Watch

Kurt Vile performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kurt Vile brought a heavy dose of guitars to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night. In support of his recently released album, Bottle It In, the Philadelphia indie rocker knocked out its lead single, “Loading Zones”.

“How beautiful to take a bite out of the world,” Vile sang on the meandering track, later adding. “I park for free! That’s the way I live my life.” That same bit of swagger also manifested itself in Vile’s crunchy, keen guitar outro.



Catch the replay below.

Bottle It In was named our Album of the Week upon its release in October. Vile is currently wrapping up his North American tour behind the LP. He was also recently announced as a performer at Primavera Sound 2019, alongside Cardi B, Robyn, and Tame Impala.