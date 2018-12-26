Blues Traveler on Sex, Drugs, and Bottles of Urine

Kyle Meredith With... Blues Traveler

If the Christmas blues are hitting you hard, the newest episode Kyle Meredith With… with Blues Traveler‘s John Popper works as an escape into the sometimes fun, sometimes sad world of sex, drugs and rock and roll. Popper speaks with Kyle about the group’s newest record Hurry Up & Hang Around, which has profound ties to their 30th anniversary as a band and returns to their roots. He also dives into his recent divorce and experience being a father, in addition to how his struggles after a ’93 motorcycle accident impacted him as a person. Naturally, he also shares stories from that Save His Soul period, including a bottle of urine he threw at his road manager at a particularly low point.

