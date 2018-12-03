Darius Rucker on Hootie and the Blowfish’s Big Anniversary Plans

Kyle Meredith With... Darius Rucker

This Monday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith speaks with Darius Rucker, the Hootie & the Blowfish lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist and more recently country solo artist, about taking the band out for an anniversary tour surrounding 1994’s Cracked Rear View and recording a new album. Rucker also discusses the enduring impact and political relevancy of songs like “Drowning” and “Time,” and shares the story of how David Crosby ended up on Cracked Rear View.

