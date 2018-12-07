Ingrid Michaelson Says Stranger Things Inspired Her New LP

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle speaks with Ingrid Michaelson about the release of her very first Christmas album, Songs for the Season, and how the nostalgia that colored her approach to it ties back to her experiences with Christmas as a child. She also describes imitating the techniques of how things were done in the ’50s, the challenges implicit in making any Christmas album, and why she chose to include a sad original song. She also talks about how Stranger Things influenced her new album.

