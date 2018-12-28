K’s Choice, Jill Sobule, and Tracey Thorn Turn the Clock Back to Cool Collaborations and Nasty Nemeses

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



The latest Kyle Meredith With… kicks off New Year’s Eve weekend with a triple-dose of turn-back-the-clock rock interviews. Sarah Bettens of K’s Choice talks about the band’s 25th anniversary live album, working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and their brand-new, television tie-in record, Love = Music. Jill Sobule shares how Nostalgia Kills ties in with the stage show, #fuckseventhgrade, and revisits the time her nemesis said no artist can write anything good after 40. And finally, Tracey Thorn explains the inspiration behind the tracks on Record, recalls her past experiences working with both Warpaint and Corinne Bailey Rae, and weighs in on whether we’ll see another Everything But the Girl reunion.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter

K’s Choice:

Jill Sobule:

Tracey Thorn: