M. Ward on How the Music Industry Takes Advantage of Artists

Kyle Meredith With... M Ward

This Monday’s installment of Kyle Meredith With… features M. Ward, the solo artist and member of both She & Him and Monsters of Folk, who explains why his new album, What a Wonderful Industry, is both a celebration and a cautionary tale of the music industry. He also hints at possible future She & Him and Monsters of Folk collaborations. Finally, he discusses Elvis Presley as a metaphor for America, what Volume One changed for the indie folk scene, and how to know a bad contract when he sees one.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

