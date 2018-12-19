Michael McDonald and Jake Shimabukuro Get Jolly for the Holidays

Kyle Meredith With... Michael McDonald

In a special holiday edition of Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle talks to both Michael McDonald and Jake Shimabukuro about their respective upcoming albums during the most wonderful time of the year. McDonald discusses his new Christmas album Season of Peace, what it was like to cover some of the classic songs we hear every holiday season, and how he believes that the holidays are a “call for peace”. Kyle also speaks to ukulele god Jake Shimabukuro about his new record The Greatest Day and his next project, a collaborative effort between the musician and legends like McDonald and Willie Nelson.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

