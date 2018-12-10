Menu
Phosphorescent Explains Why He Covered Radiohead

The songwriter also reflects on the uncertainty of life and the effects of having children

December 10, 2018
This Monday’s episode of Kyle Meredith With… features Kyle’s conversation with Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck, who dives into the process of creating his new record, C’est La Vie, and how a sense of place tied into his more direct writing. Hoak explained that he was “more open to allowing [his] real life to be there” during the making of C’est La Vie, with life events including the birth of his first child and a bout of serious illness making appearances in songs throughout the album. The songwriter also touches on his recent cover of Radiohead’s “House of Cards” at a live show and the story behind that choice.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

