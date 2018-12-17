Menu
Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

Toro y Moi Wants to Collaborate With Darius Rucker

He also talks about how living in a “playlist era” changes a person’s mindset about music

by
on December 17, 2018, 9:15am
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Toro y Moi
Kyle Meredith With... Toro y Moi

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

This Monday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith talks with Chaz Bundwick, also known as Toro y Moi, about his upcoming album, Outer Peace, and how it ties into his ideas about disposable culture. He also discusses his work with Rome Fortune, the California wildfires, discovering that Logic has a tattoo of one of his albums, wanting to work with Darius Rucker, and how living in a “playlist era” changes a person’s mindset about music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Spike Lee says Do The Right Thing sequel “not happening”
Next Story
The Strokes plotting “global comeback” for 2019
No comments