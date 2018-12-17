Toro y Moi Wants to Collaborate With Darius Rucker

Kyle Meredith With... Toro y Moi

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



This Monday on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith talks with Chaz Bundwick, also known as Toro y Moi, about his upcoming album, Outer Peace, and how it ties into his ideas about disposable culture. He also discusses his work with Rome Fortune, the California wildfires, discovering that Logic has a tattoo of one of his albums, wanting to work with Darius Rucker, and how living in a “playlist era” changes a person’s mindset about music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter