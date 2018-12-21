Wild Nothing, Bodega, and Houndmouth Bring Something New to the Table

Kyle Meredith With... Wild Nothing, Bodega, and Houndmouth

This Friday’s special trio edition of Kyle Meredith With… features guests from Wild Nothing, Bodega and Houndmouth as they all celebrate the new releases of their albums this year. Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum explains why he feels Indigo is a “pop manifesto.” Bodega’s Ben Hozie digresses on how the history and weight of New York City punk influenced the band and their debut Endless Scroll. And finally, Houndmouth discusses how their new record Golden Age was prompted both by the split of longtime member Katie Toupin and also the experience of parenthood.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

