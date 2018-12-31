Young Fathers on the Influence of Crowds, Chaos, and Dystopia

Kyle Meredith With... Young Fathers

Kyle Meredith With… celebrates the last day of 2018 with Young Fathers‘ own Alloysious Massaquoi, whose record Cocoa Sugar made its mark on the charts in March of this year. Massaquoi talks about how they whittled the album down from 40 songs to 12 to create a collection that makes people think, Hey, I could get into this. He also explains Young Fathers’ approach to recreating their material during live performances, comparing their shows to “a conversation”, and how their hard-to-pin-down sound will shift in the future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

