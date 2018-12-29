Lady Gaga covers David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails at Las Vegas residency kickoff: Video and Setlist

Lady Gaga Enigma

Viva Lady Gaga!

On Friday night, the blockbuster popstar kicked off her two-year Las Vegas residency at the MGM Park Theater, where she introduced fans to her new pop odyssey spectacle, Enigma. As promised, the show delivered an “experience unlike any other,” revisiting all of her hits through an epic 20-song setlist with all kinds of new bells and whistles.



Never one to shy away from a spectacle, Gaga went all out for Sin City. She introduced brand new wardrobes, ranging from glittery mirror-ware to DayGlo cyberpunk (designed by her sister), that are all a part of a new storyline. Ahem, a storyline that includes digitally-rendered characters and one gigantic, fire-breathing robot, which she mounts while performing “Sheiße off of Born This Way.

One surprise towards the back half of the hits, however, was an unexpected cover of David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails’ scathing industrial hit “I’m Afraid of Americans”, which she sang from within a Saturn-esque keyboard console. The cover appears shortly after “Government Hooker”, another cut off of 2011’s Born This Way, which similarly has some political connotations.

Gaga ended her show with the first public performance of “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Like her character from Bradley Cooper’s critical darling, she performed the piece on the piano, wearing casual attire. “For a really long time, I felt so misunderstood — [critics] thought the way I dress, the way I talk, my attire, was shallow,” she said. “But this shit is deep as fuck.”

Not surprisingly, Gaga wasn’t the only star in the room. According to Yahoo!, pop star Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and recent BBQ master Dave Grohl, Adam Lambert, and Hawkeye himself Jeremy Renner were all in attendance. They won’t be the last, either.

Next month, the Golden Globe nominee will debut another show on January 20th as part of her residency. Titled Jazz and Piano, the show will be a more tame affair, offering “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.” You can grab tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Below, you can watch fan-shot footage from Friday night and consult the setlist shortly after.

Lady Gaga Enigma Setlist:

Just Dance

Poker Face

LoveGame

Dance In The Dark

Beautiful, Dirty, Rich

The Fame

Telephone

Applause

Paparazzi

Aura

Sheiße

Judas

Government Hooker

I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie Cover)

The Edge Of Glory

Alejandro

Million Reasons

You And I

Bad Romance

Born This Way

Shallow (Live Debut)