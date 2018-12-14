Lamb of God’s Mark Morton to release album featuring Chester Bennington, Randy Blythe, Myles Kennedy, and more

Mark Morton

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has announced a collaborative album that will be released on March 1st under his own name. The disc, titled Anesthetic, features contributions from his Lamb of God bandmate Randy Blythe, Alter Bridge / Slash singer Myles Kennedy, and late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, among others.

“This album wasn’t a concerted effort to start something outside Lamb of God,” Morton explained in a press release. “Music is always in my head, and until I write and record it, it’s stuck there. But once I record it, it’s out. It’s a catharsis, more for my own sanity.”



The collaboration with Bennington happened only a few months before the Linkin Park singer took his own life in 2017. Earlier this fall, Morton confirmed that the track would eventually see the light of day.

Among the other guest vocalists on the album are Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Buckcherry’s Josh Todd, and former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan. In terms of instrumentation, Morton plays all guitars, while other contributors include Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga, Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez, Korn drummer Ray Luzier, and more.

Along with the album announcement comes the first single, “Truth Is Dead”, featuring Blythe and Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz, which can be streamed below.

Anesthetic, produced by Josh Wilbur, is available for pre-order at MarkMortonMusic.com.

Anesthetic Artwork:

Anesthetic Tracklist:

01. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

02. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

03. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

04. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

05. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

06. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

07. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

08. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

09. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)