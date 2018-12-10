Lambchop announce new album This (is what I wanted to tell you), share “The December-ish You”: Stream

Lambchop, photo by Steve Gullick

This spring, Lambchop are set to return with a new album. Titled This (is what I wanted to tell you), the eight-track LP follows FLOTUS, which Consequence of Sound named one of 2016’s best records.

Due out March 22nd through Merge, This sees Lambchop leader Kurt Wagner collaborating with Matt McCaughan, the younger brother of Merge co-founder Mac McCaughan and occasional percussionist for Bon Iver and Hiss Golden Messenger. A press statement elaborated on their working relationship for the “disarming but intimate confessional” This:



“They became instant musical pen pals, with Wagner sending him a cappella takes of new song ideas and McCaughan dispatching long-form synthesizer pieces for inspiration. McCaughan eventually headed to Nashville, where, together, they put a band behind the songs, using pedal steel and piano and the harmonica of Nashville legend Charlie McCoy to color in the spaces of these black-and-white sketches.”

To preview the LP, Lambchop have shared the first single, the six-minute, aptly dubbed, “The December-ish You”. Wagner (sort of) described the song thusly: “Picture yourself on a boat on a river, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies… This is not that.” Hear what it actually is down below via a visual by Jonny Sanders.

This (is what I wanted to tell you) Artwork:

This (is what I wanted to tell you) Tracklist:

01. The new isn’t so you anymore

02. Crosswords, or what this says about you

03. Everything for you

04. The lasting last of you

05. The air is heavy and I should be listening to you

06. The December-ish You

07. This is what I wanted to tell you

08. Flower

Wagner & co. have announced a European tour that kicks off in mid-April.

Lambchop 2019 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

04/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

04/14 – Oslo, NO @ Roverstaden

04/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/17 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller

04/18 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/19 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

04/20 – Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation

04/21 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

04/23 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

04/24 – Bern, CH @ Dachstock

04/25 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

04/26 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

04/27 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

04/28 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique Festival

04/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

04/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord