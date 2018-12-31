Lana Del Rey says new album Norman Fucking Rockwell is “completely finished”

Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey announced plans to release a new album called Norman Fucking Rockwell in 2019. Now, the California pop artist has confirmed that the Lust for Life follow-up is officially done.

As Billboard points out, Del Rey revealed the exciting news during an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, telling her followers that Norman Fucking Rockwell is “completely finished.” She also teased a potential release date for a new album track, and it’s just around the corner. “I think I’m putting a song out on January 8th,” she remarked.



(Read: The 13 Scariest Pop Songs)

Lana Del Rey said that she might be putting out a song January 8th, 2019! pic.twitter.com/YE2PjmzZDl — Lana Del Rey Latest (@DelReyLatest) December 31, 2018

Norman Fucking Rockwell marks Del Rey’s sixth full-length to date and follows 2017’s Lust for Life, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Like Lorde, St. Vincent, and Taylor Swift before her, Del Rey worked on her new album with 2017 Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff.

In the lead-up to the new LP, she’s dropped two impressive singles in “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex”, one of our Top Songs of the Year. Additionally, Del Rey debuted a new, unreleased song during an Apple event performance in October.

Revisit “Mariners Apartment Complex” below.