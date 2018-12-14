Lil Pump arrested for disorderly conduct after being accused of bringing drugs on airplane

Lil Pump

A flight from Miami to Los Angeles was delayed on Thursday after Lil Pump was booted from the plane and later arrested. The “Gucci Gang” rapper was booked on disorderly conduct charges following the incident, which stemmed from an accusation that he had weed in his luggage.

TMZ reports that baggage handlers “smelled a strong odor of weed” coming from one of Pump’s bags. When the flight’s captain confronted the rapper, Pump found the his questioning “accusatory.” He and his manager were kicked off the plane for their contentious behavior, which reportedly bled into the terminal with TSA agents.



Law enforcement officials later confirmed that there were no drugs in the bag — which, by the way, was claimed to be owned by a member of Pump’s crew and not the rapper himself.

Courts records show that both Pump and his manager pled not guilty this morning.

Last month, Pump saw a UK performance evacuated when someone tossed multiple smoke flares onstage. Recently, he teamed with Lil Uzi Vert on “Multi Millionaire” and released “Arms Around You”, a collaboration with Skrillex, Swae Lee, Maluma, and the late XXXTentacion.