Lil Xan checks into rehab for opioid addiction

Lil Xan has checked himself into rehab in hopes of kicking an opioid addiction.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old cloud rapper was inspired to seek treatment after seeing two of his contemporaries, Mac Miller and Lil Peep, die of an opioid overdose.



Lil Xan, whose stage name is derived from the prescription drug Xanax, has been open about his struggles with opiates and benzodiazepines. “In the beginning of 2017 I had my own demons with the drug Xanax,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “It got out of hand so I wanted to make a movement, Xanarchy, about just nothing but anti-Xan use and that’s what I’m really trying to promote in ‘Betrayed.'”

“I really don’t agree with glorifying the drug at this point, especially in light of Lil Peep’s death. You’d be stupid to keep glorifying it,” Lil Xan added. “You gotta get off that stuff, it’s not good for you.”

Over the summer, Lil Xan was hospitalized after eating too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. In October, he was forced to cancel a concert due to a shooting threat at the venue he was scheduled to play.