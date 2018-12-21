Barack Obama guests on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new Hamildrop “One Last Time (44 Remix)”: Stream

Lin Manuel-Miranda and Barack Obama

Over the last year or so, Lin-Manuel Miranda has been steadily dropping tracks inspired by his hit Broadway musical Hamilton. The Hamildrops series has featured contributions from The Decemberists, Nas, and “Weird Al” Yankovic, among others. However, Miranda has saved his biggest collaboration for last.

The final Hamildrop comes in the form of a remix of the song “One Last Time” featuring none other than the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. Aptly titled, “One Last Time (44 Remix)”, the reworking includes a passage of George Washington’s farewell address as recited by President Obama. The remix, which also features Hamilton star Christopher Jackson, was produced by Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, BeBe Winans, along with Grammy and Tony award-winning producer/orchestrator Alex Lacamoir. Take a listen below.



Of course, the origins of Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical date back to Obama’s time at the White House. Miranda first debuted his song “Alexander Hamilton” during a 2009 visit to the White House, a performance which inspired him to write the Hamilton musical.Years later, as Obama prepared to leave office, Miranda returned to the White House in 2017 to perform “One Last Time” in the president’s honor.