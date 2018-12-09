Lindsey Buckingham settles lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac

Earlier this year, longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was unceremoniously fired from Fleetwood Mac prior to the band’s latest tour. Buckingham responded by suing his former bandmates for “fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.” Now, according to Buckingham, the two sides have reached a settlement.



“We’ve all signed off on something,” Buckingham told CBS This Morning during an appearance on Saturday. “I’m happy enough with it. I’m not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.”

Bucking previously said he was fired from Fleetwood Mac after he asked his bandmates to postpone their tour three months so he could play concerts with his solo band. Additionally, Buckingham said he had a falling out with Stevie Nicks, who was reportedly perturbed by Buckingham’s antics at a MusiCares benefit concert in January. At the time, Nicks gave the band an ultimatum: Either he goes or she goes. A short time later, Buckingham was informed of his firing in a phone call with the band’s manager, Irving Azoff.

In a statement released when he first filed the lawsuit, Buckingham said, “Last January, Fleetwood Mac made the decision to continue to tour without me. I remain deeply surprised and saddened, as this decision ends the beautiful 43-year legacy we built together. Over the last eight months, our many efforts to come to an agreement have unfortunately proved elusive. I’m looking forward to closure, and will always remain proud of all that we created, and what that legacy represents.”

Elsewhere in his interview with CBS This Morning, Buckingham revealed he had recently received an email from Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie. (The two released a collaborative album together last year.) “She wrote me an email and basically said, ‘Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much,'” Buckingham recounted. “She said, ‘I believe deep in Stevie’s heart that she would like you to come home.’”

As for Fleetwood Mac, they recently extended their tour into 2019.