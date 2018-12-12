Linkin Park’s Dave “Phoenix” Farrell: “I think we will do music again”

Linkin Park's Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, photo by Philip Cosores

Linkin Park fans continue to wonder whether the band will forge ahead following last year’s tragic death of singer Chester Bennington. While band members haven’t said no to the possibility, they’ve been pretty vague about what’s ahead. In a new interview, bass player Dave “Phoenix” Farrell is giving fans hope that new music might surface at some point.

“It’s a big question,” he told Sirius XM’s Volume West. “I think the easiest way to answer it is probably just to say I don’t know. And then I can expound upon that,” he went on. “The five of us, we still love getting a chance to hang out. We hang out quite a bit. I think we will do music again. We all want to. We all still enjoy being together and being around each other.”



He added, “But we have a huge process to figure out what we wanna do and what that’s gonna look like. And I don’t have a timetable for how long that’ll take. I’ve never been down that road [or gone through] that process completely, so it’s really hard to put a time or a day.”

(Read: Chester Bennington’s Top 10 Performances)

Farrell also said that he deeply appreciates the support the band is receiving from fans following the tragedy of losing Bennington.

“Social media, notoriously, can be a really negative place, and it is, like, 99.9 percent positive, what I see, from our fans just saying, ‘We’re here. We want to hear what you guys are doing. We want to be involved, but we get it. We want you guys also to be healthy and happy, and do what’s right for you as well,'” he said. “And we hear that message — we receive that, we get that from that community and from that fanbase — and it’s really, really something that is special, and I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough for that.”

Listen to the full interview in the player below.