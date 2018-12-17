Lou Bega gets a little bit of pyro in the face during “Mambo No. 5” performance: Watch

Lou Bega gets a little bit of pyro in the face

Jump up and down, and move the hell away from the pyrotechnics. During a performance at Total Dance Fesztivál Cabrio in Budapest, Hungary back in May, late-90s one-hit-wonder Lou Bega didn’t take that advice.

While singing his hit dance number “Mambo No. 5”, Bega looked down the barrel of a pyro launcher, clearly caught up in that growl he lets loose right after the chorus. As you can see in the video below, Bega took a ball of fire right to the face. He immediately grabbed his head, and though you can’t make it out in the clip, it’s hard to imagine his mustache wasn’t a little singed. Remarkably, Bega took the burn in stride, continuing to perform and finishing out the song.



Check it out below, with the fire ball coming for Bega around the 3:10 mark.