R.I.P. Lucas Starr, founding bassist of Oh, Sleeper dies at 34

Sad news to report: Lucas Starr, the founding bassist of metalcore band Oh, Sleeper, has passed away at the age of 34. The musician died on December 7th, months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Starr was a founding member of Oh, Sleeper, and appeared on the band’s first two albums, 2007’s When I Am God and 2009’s Son of the Morning, which were released via Solid State Records. He left the band in early 2011, prior to the recording and release of their third album, Children of Fire, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart.



Prior to Oh, Sleeper, Starr was a member of the emo / post-hardcore band Terminal, who were also once known as Letter Twelve.

Oh, Sleeper also features clean singer / guitarist Shane Blay, who was once a member of Between the Buried and Me, and who formed the band Wovenwar with the remaining members of As I Lay Dying after the latter band’s singer, Tim Lambesis, was arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. Blay posted a tribute to Starr on Instagram, along with a photo of the bassist, stating, “I snapped this photo the first time our music took us overseas… sorry it’s shit.. you were always better at photos than me. At a loss for words right now, stage left will never be the same.”

Oh, Sleeper have not released an album since Children of Fire, but are currently working on a new disc that will be titled Bloodied/Unbowed.

Starr performed at a show on October 19th in Fort Worth, Texas, featuring both Oh, Sleeper and a reunited Terminal. He tweeted a photo from the gig, saying, “Overwhelmed by all the love and support last night. Wow. At a complete loss for words right now. I’m gonna need a minute to process everything.”

Starr had also founded the artist development and music production company with his girlfriend, Lauren Collins.

A life celebration service will take place at City on a Hill Church in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, December 15th at 2 p.m. local time. A full obituary detailing Starr’s life can be found here.