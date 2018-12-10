Lucy Dacus announces 2019 US headlining tour

Lucy Dacus, photo by Ben Kaye

Lucy Dacus is the only artist to appear twice on our list of the Best Albums of 2018, earning the designation with her tremendous solo album Historian, and then again with her supergroup debut as boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The latter ensemble just wrapped up their debut US tour a few weeks ago, and now Dacus has lined up new solo dates for 2019.

(Read: Top Live Acts of 2018)



Launching off in Durham, North Carolina at the top of February, the two-month long trek will take Dacus across the country, including dates in Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Washington, DC in late March. Illuminati Hotties will open the first leg, with Mal Blum and Fenne Lily serving as support on the second.

Find all of Dacus’ 2019 tour dates, including her previously announced festival stops at Shaky Knees and Primavera Sound, below.

Lucy Dacus 2019 US Tour Dates:

02/01 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

02/02 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House *

02/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

02/05 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s *

02/07 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins *

02/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs *

02/09 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

02/11 – Norman, OK @ Opolis *

02/12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

02/13 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall *

02/14 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s *

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

03/07 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Tap Room &

03/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East &

03/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement &

03/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward &

03/14 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt &

03/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony &

03/16 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Club &

03/17 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery &

03/19 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre &

03/20 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall &

03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

03/22 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat &

05/03-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

* = w/ Illuminati Hotties

^ = w/ Sharon Van Etten

& = w/ Mal Blum, Fenne Lily