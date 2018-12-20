Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson to score Star Wars series The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Whether it’s John Williams, Michael Giacchino, or John Powell, the Star Wars universe always sounds great, and that tradition will certainly carry over into Jon Favreau’s forthcoming Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

Tonight, StarWars.com announced that composer and Golden Globe nominee Ludwig Göransson (Creed, Black Panther) has joined the galaxy far, far away to score the series.



“Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe,” says Göransson in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to Jon Favreau and Disney for this opportunity and to John Williams for raising the bar so high with his iconic, intrepid scores — they will never be matched. In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars’ musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and unchartered territory. And I will try to remember that there is no try.”

Last week, Lucasfilm confirmed the principal cast, which includes Pedro Pascal as the titular lead, Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Gina Carano, and Omid Abtahi. While Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow are all confirmed to direct episodes.

Here’s the synopsis:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series is currently in production and will drop in 2019. In the meantime, stay tuned to State of the Empire, our Lucasfilm podcast that covers news in Alderaan places. Next year will be a big one for the series as it also sees the release of Disney’s new Star Wars theme parks and Episode IX.