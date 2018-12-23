Mac DeMarco shares “The Christmas Song” cover benefitting California wildfire relief: Stream

Mac DeMarco, photo by Ben Kaye

Mac DeMarco performed a cover of Bob Wells and Mel Tormé’s classic “The Christmas Song” at a recent concert benefitting those affected by the California wildfires. Now, a studio version of his cover will assist with the rocker’s aid efforts.

Australian artist Kirin J Callinan joined DeMarco on the cover, which appears on a new 10-track benefit compilation called Valentine Recording Presents: A Christmas Miracle. Released this past Friday, the compilation also features Weyes Blood, Alex Cameron, and Molly Lewis, as well as a rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas” featuring DeMarco. All proceeds will be donated to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief to help victims of the recent California wildfires. Hear “The Christmas Song” below.



DeMarco is no stranger to covers, having shared a rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time” last year. Over the summer, he covered Haruomi Hosono’s “Honey Moon”. His last album was 2017’s This Old Dog.